Horse racing fans upset with CBS Sunday Morning comedian's routine on Triple Crown

On CBS' popular "Sunday Morning" program this Sunday, comedian Jim Gaffigan aired a routine voicing his objections to the sport of horse racing and the Triple Crown. Let's just say that racing fans were not amused.
A regular on the program, Gaffigan used Justify's attempt at a Triple Crown this Saturday as a backdrop for the piece in which he claimed horse racing is all about gambling. He also emphasized the jockey's use of the whip during racing and even made fun of people riding horses. That sparked plenty of outrage on Twitter, including from Ahmed Zayat, owner of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.
Others joined in with their reactions, as well.
Personally, like a lot of Gaffigan's comedy, I just didn't think it was funny.
Related links
Sizzling work shows Justify is ready and willing for Belmont
With Triple Crown on line, WinStar's Belmont decision makes sense
From out of the fog, Justify shows another side in Preakness
Comments