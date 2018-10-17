A ‘bowling alley’ for throwing axes, see the new Battle Axes on Manchester street

Lexington native Spencer Reinhard is putting the final touches on the mural he has installed on a wall of the Lextran transportation center on East Vine, just before the bus ports. This is the first mural in this year's PRHBTN festival of street art.
At least 12 people were injured at a performance by Lil Wayne at the A3C Festival in Atlanta on Sunday, October 7, as concertgoers fled from an apparent false shooting alarm raised by members of the crowd, according to police.
Lexington-based fiddler Maggie Lander is an active musician as a solo artist, collaborator and member of the band, The Rooster's Crow. We caught up with her to ask about how she got into music and what drives her work today.
Scarlet Cup Theatre, which specializes in site-specific theater, is presenting British playwright John Godber’s “Departures” at Stuart Powell Field, the Danville-Boyle County Airport. The play looks at the lives of jet-set businessmen.
Bluegrass Community and Technical College Theatre presents “Trap House,” a play about a young man trying to rise above his circumstances, written by program graduate Jeremy Gillett. It plays Sept. 27-30 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.
The first national tour of “The Play That Goes Wrong” rehearsed at the Lexington Opera House and gave preview performances in Lexington Sept. 14 and 15 before sitting off to cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles.