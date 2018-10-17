A ‘bowling alley’ for throwing axes, see the new Battle Axes on Manchester street

See the new Battle Axes facility in the distillery district on Manchester Street, where groups can learn how to properly throw axes.
By
See the first mural in the 2018 PRHBTN festival

Copious Notes

See the first mural in the 2018 PRHBTN festival

Lexington native Spencer Reinhard is putting the final touches on the mural he has installed on a wall of the Lextran transportation center on East Vine, just before the bus ports. This is the first mural in this year's PRHBTN festival of street art.

What is ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’?

Copious Notes

What is ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’?

The first national tour of “The Play That Goes Wrong” rehearsed at the Lexington Opera House and gave preview performances in Lexington Sept. 14 and 15 before sitting off to cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Lexington Herald Leader App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service