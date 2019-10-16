Bluegrass and Blue-White: 15 things to do this weekend around Lexington

Postmodern Jukebox will be in Lexington, with a lineup of retro musical arrangements of modern hits.

Postmodern Jukebox

Musical collective Postmodern Jukebox will bring an array of hits reimagined as classic jazz, vintage swing and other retro genres to Singletary Center for the Arts. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Tickets $36-$55. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

PRHBTN Exhibition Opening

PRHBTN will celebrate the opening of its ninth annual art gallery exhibit at Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House on Oct. 18 from 5-10 p.m. Emphasizing its mission to support Kentucky visual artists, the event will feature artworks from over 130 Kentucky artists along with food from Rise Up Pizza Food Truck and Taqueria Los Nietos and adult beverages from West Sixth Brewing and Wine+Market. The event is free to attend. 209 Castlewood Drive.

An after-party will follow at 9 p.m. at Al’s Bar featuring an assortment of local DJs. Tickets for the after-party are $5 and you must be 21 or older to enter. 601 North Limestone. PRHBTN.com/2019-event.

Go into the studio to see mixed-media artist Diane Kahlo working on her colorful mandalas during Open Studios Weekend. Kevin Nance

Open Studios Weekend

Lexington artist at 64 studios will open their doors to public tours. Go behind the scenes and see what your neighbors are creating. Tickets are $15-$20 at New Editions Gallery, 400 W. Short St., and the Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. Artconnectslex.org.

Earls of Leicester

The Earls of Leicester brings the Bluegrass genius of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs to the Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third St., 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets are $45.50. lexingtonlyric.tix.com

Holiday Market

A holiday market sponsored by the United Methodist Women will be held Oct. 18-19 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. The market will be open from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 19. 2351 Alumni Drive.

Blue-White Game

It’ll officially be basketball season in the Bluegrass when UK’s Mens and Womens Basketball teams tip-off on Oct. 18 in the annual Blue-White Game at Rupp Arena. The event begins at 7 p.m. and can also be viewed on the SEC Network. Tickets are $5-50. 430 West Vine Street. RuppArena.com.

Night Circus

Sora Contemporary Circus will present a Halloween party with aerial performances, dancing, tarot readers, spirits and food trucks, and more to Rock House Brewing on Oct. 18 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. during the Night Circus: Halloween Edition. Costumes are encouraged for the event, which you must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets are $25-35. 119 Luigart Court. facebook.com/events/3616769915015138/.

All Hallows Ink

Spooktacular art from BlueGrass Printmakers, Bread Box Studio artists and more will be on display on Oct. 19 during All Hallows Ink at BlueGrass Printmakers. The free event will feature family-friendly art and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including Wake the Dead iced coffee drink and trick-or-treat bags for kids to design before transforming into a night gallery from 4-8 p.m. featuring more creepy, seasonal artwork. 501 West Sixth Street.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents “Carmen”

The Kentucky Ballet Theatre will present “Carmen,” a tragic tale of love, passion and betrayal based on the opera of the same name at the Lexington Opera House on Oct. 19 with showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $38. 401 West Short Street. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Lyric Theatre 9th Anniversary Gala

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center will celebrate the nine year anniversary of its re-opening in 2010 during a celebratory gala at the theatre on Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m. Cocktail attire is preferred for the event that will include entertainment along with a silent auction, food and refreshments. Tickets are $30. 300 East Third Street. LexingtonLyric.com.

Sing Community, Sing Peace

The Lexington Chamber Chorale will open its 29th concert season on Oct. 19 at Second Presbyterian Church with “Sing community, Sing Peace” from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The Chorale will celebrate the evening with the Paul Laurence Dunbar Chamber Choir and Second Presbyterian Church’s Covenant Choir alongside, making for a special occasion celebrating how choral singing brings people together. Tickets are $10-22 for the all ages event. 460 East Main Street. LexingtonChamberChorale.org.

Canine Olympics

The Canine Olympics will return to Falling Springs Park in Versailles next to the big red barn on Oct. 20 from 1-5 p.m. The Olympics feature a range of contests from athletic to silly, giving dogs from every walk of life the opportunity to prance away victorious. The event is free to attend, or you can enter your pooch into the festivities for $10 and $5 for subsequent dogs. Food and refreshments will be available on-site from Rise Up! Pizza, Sweet T’s Tasty Dog & Soul and Bella Ice. 275 Beasley Road, Versailles, Ky. 40383.

Bachtoberfest

Bachtoberfest, the annual fundraising effort for the Kentucky Bach Choir, will take place at West Sixth Brewing on Oct. 20 from 4-6 p.m. The event is limited to 75 ticket buyers whom will all walk away with prizes in a reverse raffle featuring a grand prize of $1,000 cash. The event will also feature catered food, West Sixth beer and live music from members of the Kentucky Bach Choir. Tickets are $75 plus fees. 501 West Sixth St. Suite 100. KentuckyBachChoir.org.

The Drunken Flea

Enjoy a cold brew and shop from an assortment of modern and vintage clothing vendors from around Lexington at Al’s Bar on Oct. 20 from 5-10 p.m. during The Drunken Flea. You must be 21 or older to attend the free event. 601 North Limestone.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

Josh Nolan, Laid Back Country Picker and an assortment of other local musicians will assemble at The Burl on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. for “Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute: One More From the Railroad.” Tickets are $10 and you must be 18 or older to enter. 375 Thompson Road. TheBurkKY.com.