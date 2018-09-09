From Kentucky to royalty: New books to tell the story of Duchess Meghan’s rescue beagle

Just before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Kentucky-rescued beagle was spotted alongside the queen of England earlier this year and made headlines. Now his story is headed for bookshelves.
Guy the beagle had humble beginnings, but two upcoming children’s books will tell the story of how he went from a Kentucky animal shelter to riding in a car with Queen Elizabeth II.
The first, “His Royal Dogness, Guy the Beagle: The Rebarkable True Story of Meghan Markle’s Rescue Dog,” will be released on Nov. 20, 2018. The book was written by Camille March and Mike Brum, and illustrated by EG Keller.
The book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, released the following summary:
“Like all good stories, Guy the Beagle’s begins lost in the woods of Kentucky. But his fortunes change when he’s rescued by none other than Princess … er, Duchess-to-be Meghan Markle. Practically overnight, Guy goes from wags to riches. But does this backwoods beagle have what it takes to be welcomed into the royal family?”
The second, “The Duchess and Guy: A Rescue-to-Royalty Puppy Love Story” is set to be released on Jan. 15, 2019. It was written by Nancy Furstinger and illustrated by Julia Bereciartu.
The book is being billed as a “rags-to-riches” story and included the following summary on Amazon:
“A heartwarming tale about a beagle and the Duchess who adopted him, this picture book is inspired by the true story of Meghan Markle and her rescue dog, Guy. When he was a pup, Guy was just like any dog in the shelter; he liked to bark and follow his nose, and dreamed of a forever home above all things. But when Guy met Meghan, he had no idea he was about to star in his own Cinderella story. Guy can now be spotted escorting Queen Elizabeth and frolicking in Buckingham Palace.”
Guy was adopted through the Ontario-based “A Dog’s Dream Rescue.” The rescue got him from a kill-shelter in Kentucky, according to The Guardian.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, recently adopted another dog, a Labrador puppy, according to ABC News.
