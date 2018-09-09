From Kentucky to royalty: New books to tell the story of Duchess Meghan’s rescue beagle

Britain’s Prince Harry, the patron of the charity WellChild and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex meet four-year-old Mckenzie Brackley and his mother, during the annual WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. The couple attended the annual WellChild awards for the charity, who help to get seriously ill children and young people out of hospital and home to their families. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Victoria Jones AP