Staring down time: The true story of Kentucky’s most famous portrait painter

When the frontier-era Kentucky painter Matthew Harris Jouett’s elegant portraits began enjoying a fresh round of popularity (and fetching high prices) in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, suddenly everyone claimed to have one.

“Everyone said, ‘This is a Jouett! I’ve got a Jouett!’ ” art historian Estill Curtis Pennington says in an interview at his Paris townhouse. “He was exploited in the Colonial Revival period, especially by art dealers and some prominent individuals who conflated his body of work for profit, to the point where there are between 150 and 200 portraits attributed to him that he did not paint.”

Even today, when Jouett portraits sometimes sell for more than $100,000 at auction, examples allegedly painted by the Transylvania University alumnus — during a period when such works typically went unsigned — regularly pop up out of the blue. One portrait of an early governor of Vermont was put forward as a Jouett, Pennington says, even though the painter was never in Vermont.

“Somebody sent me a text the other day of the most god-awful-looking portrait you’ve ever seen in your life and said, ‘I’ve got a Jouett,’” says the author, 70, a specialist in antebellum portraiture whose long résumé includes stints as a curator at the National Portrait Gallery and other museums. “I had to say, ‘No, you don’t. It’s too flat, it’s too linear, the colors are too sharp.’ But ultimately, where’s the literature? If it hasn’t appeared in the historical record in more than 150 years, where did it come from?”

“Matthew Harris Jouett, 1788-1827: His Life & Work”

It’s just this sort of confusion — some of it innocent, some not — that Pennington labors to clear up in “Matthew Harris Jouett, 1788-1827: His Life & Work,” his new 344-page book documenting, authenticating and to some degree interpreting the biography and output of the young Kentuckian who became perhaps the most accomplished pupil of the great American portraitist Gilbert Stuart, who painted George Washington and five other American presidents.

“I’m just trying to set out what is and isn’t true about Jouett,” says Pennington, a Bourbon County native and 1972 graduate of the University of Kentucky. “It seemed meet and right so to do — to quote the Book of Common Prayer — because of Jouett’s importance to the art history and cultural history of Kentucky. He is one of our few artists who has had a national profile and is included in national collections. From my earliest days at the National Portrait Gallery, everyone said, ‘You’ve got to do a book on Jouett.’ ”

Six years in the making, “Matthew Harris Jouett” — which was accepted for publication by the University Press of Kentucky in 2017 but withdrawn by Pennington and self-published this fall under the auspices of Historic Paris-Bourbon County, a civic group — painstakingly uses primary sources to catalog the artist’s reliably authentic works and set the record straight about his life.

“It’s a really important book,” says author and former Herald-Leader columnist Tom Eblen, who wrote an afterword for the volume. “Basically any Kentucky portrait of any quality has been automatically attributed to Jouett, and so this is the project that Estill always wanted to get done, clearing up all those myths and fables. He’s done a great job.”

Matthew Harris Jouett was the son of Jack Jouett, a Revolutionary War hero known as “the Paul Revere of the South” for his famous ride warning Thomas Jefferson about an advance of British troops in 1781. Father and son seem not to have been particularly close, however, with the elder Jouett grousing that he’d sent his son to Transylvania “to be a gentleman, and he never became nothing but a damn sign painter.”

“Not exactly a sign of approval,” Pennington says now through pursed lips. “Jack Jouett was a rather puffed-up individual. Matthew was a gentleman, however you define a gentleman, and he was not a sign painter.”

Matthew Harris Jouett, in a self-portrait, was the son of Revolutionary War hero Jack Jouett. The son studied under renowned Boston painter Gilbert Stuart. Courtesy of Estill Curtis Pennington

After studies at Transylvania and service in the War of 1812, the younger Jouett in fact became, under Stuart’s thorough tutelage in Boston, a skilled and sensitive portrait artist whose work is prized for its treatment of light, dappled skin tones and attention to details of period dress, among other attributes.

He worked in Stuart’s neoclassical tradition, in which painters tried to capture “the very being of the individual,” Pennington says. “The goal was: Don’t flatter, don’t enhance. Paint what you see, but give it gravitas. And the best Jouett paintings really have a sense of moment, a sense of Here-I-Am, gazing down at you through the ages.”

Personable, even gregarious, Jouett seems to have been perfectly at ease among his patrons, many of them prominent citizens of Frankfort and Lexington, then the self-styled “Athens of the West,” which had grown wealthy on what Eblen describes in his essay as “trade and slave-produced agriculture.”

“He loved people, loved to be part of society,” says Pennington. “Jouett was very personable, great company, which a good many artists are not. Their biographies indicate that they were narcissistic, not much interested in anybody else. Jouett was very interested. Getting to know you was part of the job.”

It might have been this deeper knowledge of his sitters, in part, that allowed Jouett to perceive and subtly convey nuances of their personalities. “He learned from Gilbert Stuart an ability to set the figure, to color it, to gauge the character of his subjects, and to give them presence,” Pennington says. “He absorbed those lessons intensely. He practiced — note that I did not say copy — the Stuart formula throughout his career, and did a very fine job.”

Like Stuart, Jouett often posed his sitters with their faces turned a bit to their right rather than head-on. “There’s something a little more subtle in a side glance, and a lot of the Jouett portraits are very subtle,” Pennington says. “Portraits stare down at us over a length of time. We look at them, but the portraits are looking back. To some extent, Jouett’s able to communicate a certain very quiet ’Who are you?’ on the part of the sitter.”

Matthew Harris Jouett’s portrait of Kentucky’s Henry Clay, then Speaker of the House. “Upon first look, it’s a traditional portrait,” says Estill Curtis Pennington. “It’s very warm. He looks self-content. But I think the longer you look at it, there’s more of an element of character that says, ah-hmmm. A certain I-know-and-you-don’t, a certain well-disguised arrogance.” Courtesy of Estill Curtis Pennington

On occasion, Jouett perhaps revealed more about his subjects’ character than they might have wished. His 1816 portrait of Lexington’s Henry Clay, then Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, captures not only Clay’s intelligence and vitality but also a self-satisfaction that borders on smugness.

“Upon first look, it’s a traditional portrait,” Pennington says with a smile. “It’s very warm. He looks self-content. But I think the longer you look at it, there’s more of an element of character that says, ah-hmmm. A certain I-know-and-you-don’t, a certain well-disguised arrogance. I think he captures that lurking sense of Clay’s ambitions. It’s a marvelous painting.”

