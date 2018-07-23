‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star pleads guilty to in touching case

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file frame from video, actor Tom Wopat stands during arraignment in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges. The former star of “The Dukes of Hazzard” television show pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women in the cast of a musical in Massachusetts in which he starred. Prosecutors said Wopat was sentenced Friday, July 20, 2018, to a year of probation. (WCVB-TV via AP, Pool, File) AP