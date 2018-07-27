Prince Charles says he was deceived by disgraced bishop

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 file photo, The Prince of Wales arrives at the parade ring in a horse drawn carriage, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England. Prince Charles has issued a statement to a British inquiry investigating child abuse, saying he’d been deceived by a disgraced Church of England bishop jailed for sex abuse. The remarks by the Prince of Wales Friday, July 27, 2018 came amid an investigation into the handling of allegations against former Bishop Peter Ball, who had claimed to be a confidant of the heir to the throne. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File ) Tim Ireland AP