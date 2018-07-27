Nod for Disney’s $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment division is one step closer after shareholders approves the deal Friday, July 27, 2018. The tie-up brings together Marvel’s X-Men and Avengers franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP