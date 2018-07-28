Black man accuses Sean Spicer of using racial slur years ago

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017, file photo, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer smiles as he answers a question during a briefing at the White House, in Washington. A black man has accused the former White House press secretary of calling him a racial slur when they were students at a Rhode Island prep school. Spicer was at a book signing in Middletown on Friday, July 27 to promote his new book reflecting on his time at the press podium for President Donald Trump. Cambridge, Mass., resident Alex Lombard yelled out Spicer’s name and accused Spicer of calling him the N-word and trying to fight him when they attended Portsmouth Abbey School.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Alex Brandon AP