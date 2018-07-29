Bruce Lietzke, fun-loving PGA Tour winner, dies at 67

FILE - In this May 2, 2008, file photo, Bruce Lietzke tees off on the first hole during the opening round of the Champions Tour’s FedEx Kinko’s Classic golf tournament in Lakeway, Texas. Lietzke, the fun-loving, draw-hitting PGA Tour winner whose practice regime — or lack of one — spawned an often-told spoiled banana story, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, of brain cancer. He was 67. Lietzke’s family said he died at his Athens, Texas, ranch. (Larry Kolvoord/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) Larry Kolvoord AP