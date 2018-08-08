SUMMER JOBS: Penn State LB Farmer wants to be crime-stopper

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Penn State linebacker Koa Farmer (7) celebrates recovering a fumble against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. Farmer has always been a big fan of TV crime dramas. After he is done playing football, Farmer wants in on the action, for real. The senior is a criminology and sociology major at Penn State. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Jay LaPrete AP