FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for violating its hate speech and bullying policies. The social media giant said in a statement Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 that it also blocked Jones’ account for 30 days because he repeatedly posted content that broke its rules. John Minchillo, File AP Photo

Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

The Associated Press

August 08, 2018 05:22 AM

LONDON

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is defending his company's decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.

Dorsey's remarks, in a series of tweets late Tuesday, came after other tech companies removed Jones' content for violating hate speech policies.

Dorsey said Twitter didn't suspend Jones or "Infowars" because "he hasn't violated our rules. We'll enforce if he does."

He added that the company would "hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account." He said he wanted Twitter to avoid taking "one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term."

Dorsey was responding after Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify took down material over the past week published by Jones, raising pressure on Twitter to do the same.

