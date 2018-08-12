Soprano Gasdia reboots troubled Verona Arena opera festival

Spectators watch Rossini’s ‘’Barbiere di Siviglia’’ at the Verona Arena, in Verona, Northern Italy, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. After the colossal Roman-era Verona Arena amphitheater lost audience and prestige, nearly closing two seasons ago under a mountain of debt, artists and public that have sustained it are putting hopes for a relaunch in 57-year-old former singer Cecilia Gasdia, in her first season as general manager. Martino Masotto AP Photo