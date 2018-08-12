From Ailes to Trump: Meet Bill Shine, Trump’s new image man

FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, then-Fox News co-president Bill Shine, leaves a New York restaurant. For years Shine carried out Roger Ailes’ orders, earning himself the nicknamed “the Butler” at Fox. Now, Shine is serving the same role under President Donald Trump. Shine has yet to select a permanent office or unpack his stuff. But he has been putting his mark on the West Wing Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo