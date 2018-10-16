10 Things to Know for Today

A man walks past the Saudi Arabia consul’s residence, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. A Turkish Foreign Ministry official says Turkish authorities will search the residence over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s unexplained disappearance. Khashoggi disappeared two weeks ago on a visit to the nearby consulate and Turkish officials fear Saudi officials killed and dismembered the writer inside the mission. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo