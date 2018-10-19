Old-school R&B group The O’Jays get into a political groove

This image released by S-Curve Records shows “Above the Law,” a release by The O’Jays. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees known for the classic song “Love Train” on Friday released the politically charged single “Above the Law,” which explores racial and class inequality. The single will be part of the group’s final studio album, “The Last Word,” which is their first original material in almost 20 years and is set for release Feb. 22. (S-Curve Records via AP) AP