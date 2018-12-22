El Gordo fever: Spain enthralled by annual Christmas lottery

Tomas Arizta, a owner of a lottery office, celebrates with sparkling wine beside Asuncion Daguerrea and Edurne Gomez, left, after selling the first prize Christmas lottery ticket El Gordo, or The Fat One, with the number 03347, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Holders of the ticket number 03347 struck it rich Saturday when they won the top prize in Spain's bumper Christmas lottery. The lottery dished out 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in prize-money this year. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo