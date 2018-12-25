James sorry for posting rapper’s ‘Jewish money’ lyric

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James stands during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles. James is sorry for posting a lyric that referenced "Jewish money." The Los Angeles Lakers star says he simply got caught up in the music, thought the lyric was a "compliment" and offers "apologies, for sure." The lyric comes from the song "ASMR" by rapper 21 Savage. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo