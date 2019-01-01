Former NFL player Wiley talks playoffs on PodcastOne Sports

FILE - In this April 11, 2003 file photo, San Diego Chargers defensive end Marcellus Wiley talks with reporters outside the team's facility in San Diego. Wiley is still on the fence about letting his young son play football. But the former NFL defensive end and Fox Sports personality tells PodcastOne Sports Now that he likes what the NFL is doing to try and make football a safer game, despite grumblings by some players that they can’t hit like they used to. Denis Poroy, File AP Photo