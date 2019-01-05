Golden Globes another sign of value of Asian inclusion

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 file photo, Sandra Oh poses for a portrait in Pasadena, Calif. This year’s Golden Globe Awards is set to feel like a major evolution from four years ago, when comedian Margaret Cho was the only Asian on stage the entire evening. The awards show telecast Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, on NBC will have a decidedly different feel with co-host Oh as the first ever Asian emcee and rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians” up for two nominations, including best comedy or musical. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision