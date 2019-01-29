Some journalists wonder if their profession is tweet-crazy

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Reporters at the online news site Insider have been told to take a week off from tweeting at work and to keep TweetDeck off their computer screens. The idea of disengaging is to kick away a crutch for the journalists and escape from the echo chamber, said Julie Zeveloff West, Insider's editor-in-chief for the U.S. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo