Christina Aguilera to launch Las Vegas residency in May

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018 file photo, Christina Aguilera performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York. Aguilera is joining the growing number of musicians launching residencies in Las Vegas. The singer announced Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, that “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” will open at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 31. Aguilera announced 16 performances. Tickets go on sale Saturday. AP, File Photo by Joe Russo/Invision