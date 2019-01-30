Ronnie Wood’s horse has shot at British Grand National run

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 file photo, Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during the first concert of their 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood might have a shot at winning the world's most grueling steeplechase for the first time with a not so wild horse. British Grand National organizers say Wood's horse, Sandymount Duke, is among 112 entries that will be whittled down to 40 runners for the race on April 6. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo