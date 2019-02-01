Las Vegas says charm will keep bettors coming for Super Bowl

FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is not worried about the competition from casinos in other states that for the first time Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, will also offer football fans a chance to bet on the Super Bowl. The weekend is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the city, which draws tens of thousands of people for the big game's weekend. John Locher, File AP Photo