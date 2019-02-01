Country singer Charley Pride focus of 2 PBS projects

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Charley Pride performs "Kiss An Angel Good Morning" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Pride finds himself in the spotlight with two upcoming PBS projects: "Country Music," Ken Burns' film on the genre's evolution and the people who created it, and "Charley Pride: I'm Just Me," airing as part of the American Masters series on Feb. 22, 2019. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision