Exhibit spotlights 50 years of fab fashion from FIT archives

This Jan. 31, 2019 cell phone photo shows a blue cotton and silk lace cape ensemble by Nigerian-born, London-based fashion designer Duro Olowu, from left, a man’s terry hoodie and shorts by Pyer Moss and a red and black rayon jersey evening gown by American designer Scott Barrie, displayed as part of the "Exhibitionism: 50 Years of The Museum at FIT," opening Friday, Feb. 8 in New York. Jocelyn Noveck AP Photo