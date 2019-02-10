Study says soccer stadium noise could impact Music Hall

A study has found noise from the coming stadium for Cincinnati's soccer team could disrupt performances and rehearsals at a nearby hall where arts groups perform.
Consulting firm Akustiks' recently released report says noise from FC Cincinnati games would be "readily audible" by members of the audience and performers in Music Hall's Springer Auditorium.
The Cincinnati Arts Association, which operates Music Hall, commissioned the study. The hall's resident companies include the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Ballet among others.
The report cited Music Hall's lightweight roof and quiet heating and cooling system as reasons why noise could creep in.
Team President and General Manager Jeff Berding argues there haven't been noise complaints about soccer games now played at University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium, near the university's College-Conservatory of Music.
