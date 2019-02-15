Morgan Library and Museum announces $12.5 million renovation

The Morgan Library and Museum in New York City says its landmark McKim building will get exterior repairs to the tune of $12.5 million.
Museum Director Colin Bailey announced the project Thursday, and says the project aims to improve the building's roof, metalwork fence, weathered limestone and the building sculpturework. The New York Times reports the renovation will be the building's first exterior repairs since it was finished in 1906.
The building is named for architect Charles McKim, who designed it to house the private library of financier J. P. Morgan.
Bailey says the renovation will take place this year and will finish up in December, and none of the museum's interior spaces or activities will be impacted.
