Emotional funeral for Sala held in his Argentine hometown

Mercedes Taffarel, mother of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, right, is comfort by Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois during de burial of Emiliano Sala, at the cemetery in Santa Fe, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The Argentina-born forward died in an airplane crash in the English Channel last month when flying from Nantes in France to start his new career with English Premier League club Cardiff. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo