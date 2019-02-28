HBO CEO Plepler exits in wake of AT&T acquisition

FILE - This May 29, 2018 file photo shows honoree HBO CEO Richard Plepler attending the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on in New York. HBO's longtime chief executive is leaving the cable channel, less than a year after AT&T acquired HBO's parent company. In a memo to HBO staffers Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, Plepler said it was the right time for him to leave. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision