When music producers are accused of being predators

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

March 01, 2019 06:32 AM

This Sept. 26, 2018 photo released by BET shows Jessie Woo, a singer, TV host and cast member of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Miami." The budding vocalist met a successful producer who said he wanted to help her with her music then she says she was raped by music producers. Her story is an unfortunate narrative of navigating in the music industry, especially when popular acts like R. Kelly and Ryan Adams, who also work as producers and songwriters, are getting called out by women claiming sexual and psychological abuse.
NEW YORK

Jessie Woo just wanted to sing.

So when the budding vocalist met a successful producer who said he wanted to help her with her music, she believed him.

But things turned upside down for Woo after one night when she says she was raped by the very person she thought would be her musical mentor.

Woo's story is an unfortunate narrative other women navigating the musical industry have endured, at a time when the #MeToo movement is turning its attention to the music industry.

Lady Gaga and Kesha have said they were assaulted by producers, while Bebe Rexha, Tinashe and Jessie Reyez said they had bad experiences with a Grammy-winning songwriter-producer.

