50 years after it opened, Alabama music studio plans a party

FILE - In a March 19, 2005 file photo, a crowd begins to gather outside of the Muscle Shoals Music Hall, in Sheffield, Ala. The mall northern Alabama music studio where The Rolling Stones, Cher, and other stars recorded their hit songs is turning 50 this year. Muscle Shoals Sound Studios will host an April 27, 2019 celebration of the milestone in Sheffield, Alabama. The TimesDaily via AP, File Jim Hannon