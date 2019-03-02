Name game: Ginsburg, Rowling, Beyonce on US women’s jerseys

Some surprising names are on the field for the U.S. women's soccer team against England: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, J.K. Rowling and Beyonce.
Each American player has a different woman's name on the back of her jersey for Saturday's match as part of the SheBelieves Cup during National Women's Month.
Defender Becky Sauerbrunn's jersey honors Ginsburg, midfielder Rose Lavelle's Rowling and forward Mallory Pugh's Beyonce, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.
Other famous women on the uniforms include Mother Teresa (midfielder McCall Zerboni), Sally Ride (defender Tierna Davidson), Cardi B (goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris), Carrie Underwood (midfielder Julie Ertz), Tina Fey (defender Emily Sonnett), Malala Yousafzai (forward Carli Lloyd) and Jennifer Lawrence (defender Abby Dahlkemper).
Athletes honored include Serena Williams (defender Crystal Dunn) and former U.S. women's team stars Mia Hamm (midfielder Samantha Mewis), Abby Wambach (forward Alex Morgan), Heather O'Reilly (defender Kelly O'Hara) and Briana Scurry (goalkeeper Adrianna Franch).
"Absolutely LOVE being able to honor my role model, a hero, the GOAT in our match today with your name on my back,"
