Hello Kitty to make her big screen debut

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2014, file photo, Keith Nunez, left, takes pictures of his wife, Carolina, at the first-ever Hello Kitty fan convention, Hello Kitty Con, at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles. Hello Kitty might not have a mouth but she’s got a movie deal. Warner Bros.’s New Line Cinema announced Tuesday, March 5, 2019, that it has acquired film rights to Hello Kitty from the Japanese corporation Sanrio. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo