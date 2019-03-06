Submissions sought for New Hampshire Literary Awards

The 13th New Hampshire Literary Awards is looking for submissions.
The following categories can be entered by a New Hampshire native or resident: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children's picture books, and middle grade/young adult books.
Submissions must be postmarked by March 22.
Entries will be read and evaluated by a panel of judges assembled by the New Hampshire Writers' Project. Winners will be announced Oct. 5.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
There will be a second chance for recognition through the Readers' Choice Awards. Beginning in August, anyone will be able to cast one vote online for their favorite nominee in each category.
___
Online:
www.nhwritersproject.org/new-hampshire-literary-awards/
Comments