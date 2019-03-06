Star of immigration film says detention feels like reprisal

In this undated photo made available by Pueblo Sight & Sound, shows immigrant activist Claudio Rojas. Rojas was the protagonist of an award -winning documentary that chronicles the plight of immigrants detained at a for-profit facility. Rojas has been taken into custody again, years after his release. Attorney Sandy Pineda said on Monday, March 4, 2019, that Rojas was complying with a required visit when he was detained last week. Pineda says 53-year-old Rojas faces deportation after being denied a request that allows certain immigrants in the country illegally to stay. Rojas is in detention in Miami. Pueblo Sight & Sound via AP Ray Santisteban