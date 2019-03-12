Columbus plays conference foe Boston

Boston Bruins (42-18-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (38-28-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts Boston in Eastern Conference action.
The Blue Jackets are 24-18-1 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus has scored 29 power-play goals, converting on 14.9 percent of chances.
The Bruins are 23-14-4 against conference opponents. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 90 total minutes. The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has recorded 73 total points while scoring 25 goals and collecting 48 assists for the Blue Jackets. Cam Atkinson has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus with six goals and two assists.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 8.7 points, 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 5.6 points, two goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: day to day (illness).
Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (arm).
