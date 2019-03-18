Upstart party turns cannabis into key Israeli election issue

In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 photo, Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin, second left, attends an election campaign event in Sderot, Israel. The Cinderella story of Israel's current election campaign is a fringe party led by Feiglin, an ultranationalist libertarian with a criminal record, who vows to legalize marijuana in an improbable run to parliament. Feiglin's Zehut party has a real shot of getting elected and could even emerge as a kingmaker in a tightly contested race for prime minister. Tsafrir Abayov AP Photo