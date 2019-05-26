Diverse Arab experiences focus of film festival offerings

Award-winning films depicting the diverse, daily lives of Arabs and Arab Americans comprise the offerings of a Detroit-area film festival.

The 14th Arab Film Festival runs from June 7-16 in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Dearborn's Arab American National Museum, which presents the festival. It includes Michigan premieres and prize-winners from several film festivals, including Sundance and Cannes.

Selections include "Capernaum," ''Yomeddine," ''Sofia," and "Dunya's Day." All films are subtitled in English.

Festival curator Dave Serio says in a release that each film presents the U.S. or global Arab experience "in its truest, purest form." The festival also aims to raise the perspective of marginalized voices.