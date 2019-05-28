Phillies OF Herrera arrested in domestic case, put on leave

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by Major League Baseball following his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino a day earlier.

Herrera was arrested Monday night on an assault charge at the Golden Nugget Casino.

Police say they were called on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old woman “with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck,” which they said were caused by Herrera, whom they described as her boyfriend.

The 27-year-old, whose full name is David Odúbel Herrera, was released on a summons pending a future court date.

The Phillies issued a statement Tuesday saying they were taking the matter seriously and support the joint agreement between the league and players’ union covering domestic violence.

“This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odúbel Herrera,” the statement read. “Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on administrative leave.”

The leave was effective Tuesday and can last up to seven days. In previous MLB investigations, the length of the administrative leave frequently has been extended while the probe continues.

The center fielder is hitting .222 with 1 home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season.

The Phillies did not play on Memorial Day.

When Atlantic City police officers arrived at the casino at 8:33 p.m., they saw the 20-year-old Philadelphia woman speaking with security officers. “The victim had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odúbel Herrera, during a dispute,” police said, adding that the woman declined medical treatment.

Herrera was arrested without incident in his hotel room. It could not immediately be determined if he has hired a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

MLB and the players’ association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving the commissioner the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay. Players cited previously under the policy include José Reyes, Aroldis Chapman, Yasiel Puig, Héctor Olivera, Jeurys Familia, Steven Wright, Miguel Sanó and Addison Russell.

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC