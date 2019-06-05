AMC to rethink Georgia filming if abortion law takes effect

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, from left to right, Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrive at the LA Premiere of Season 9 of their show "The Walking Dead" in Los Angeles. The network behind the show that’s become synonymous with Georgia says it will “reevaluate” its activity in the state if a new abortion law goes into effect. The Walking Dead’s success has drawn steady streams of tourists to the Georgia towns where it has been filmed. A statement from AMC Networks calls the abortion legislation “highly restrictive” and says it will be closely watching what’s likely to be “a long and complicated fight” over the law. Georgia’s ban on virtually all abortions will take effect next year if it’s not blocked in the courts. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision

The network behind a show that's become synonymous with Georgia says it will "reevaluate" its activity in the state if a new abortion law goes into effect.

"The Walking Dead" is an economic powerhouse and brings streams of tourists to the Georgia towns where it has been filmed.

A statement from AMC Networks calls the abortion legislation "highly restrictive" and says it will be closely watching what's likely to be "a long and complicated fight" over the law. Georgia's ban on virtually all abortions will take effect next year if it's not blocked in the courts.

AMC is joining several other TV and film companies expressing concerns over the legislation, though no major studio has actually pulled out of the state. Georgia has become known as the "Hollywood of the South" due to its tax incentives for filming.