Julia Roberts, Spike Lee toast Denzel Washington at event

Actor Denzel Washington addresses the audience during the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring him at the Dolby Theatre, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

Denzel Washington is being honored this year as the 47th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. Peers and collaborators from Spike Lee to Julia Roberts turned out Thursday night to celebrate his career at a star-studded dinner in Los Angeles.

The two-time Oscar winner was brought to his feet during a rousing performance of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" by Jennifer Hudson. The evening included speeches from Michael B. Jordan, Cicely Tyson, Antoine Fuqua and Morgan Freeman.

Beyoncé also made a surprise at the Dolby Theater to honor her "Formation" director Melina Matsoukas.

The ceremony will be broadcast on TNT at 10 p.m. on June 20.

