Tony Awards host James Corden hopes audience will find ‘joy’

File-This Jan. 28, 2018, file photo shows James Corden hosting the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Corden steps back into the role of Tony Award host this weekend, not planning anything too political and not worried about any online snark. “I hope people will find joy in it,” said host of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and a Tony winner in his own right. “We just want to make a show that is an absolute joyous celebration of a group of people that I think should be celebrated at the minimum once a year on television.” Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision

TV talk show host James Corden steps back into the role of Tony Award host Sunday, not planning anything too political and not worried about any online snark.

He says he hopes the audience "will find joy in it."

Corden spoke in the midst of his rehearsal preparation that culminates in a three-hour live show at Radio City Music Hall. He has hosted the telecast before — in 2016 when "Hamilton" was that season's juggernaut — as well as the Grammys in 2018, but it's still a daunting task.

He calls it "terrifying" because "there's only one chance to do it."