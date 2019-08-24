Britain’s Prince Andrew denies knowledge of Epstein’s crimes

Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York leaves Crathie Kirk, after a Sunday morning church service, in Crathie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Jane Barlow

Britain's Prince Andrew has denied any knowledge of criminal behavior by one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein who killed himself in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The Duke of York said in a statement Saturday that "at no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction." Epstein was convicted in 2008 after pleading guilty to prostitution-related state charges and served 13 months behind bars.

Andrew again said it was a "mistake" to visit Epstein after his release in 2010.

Queen Elizabeth's son also expressed "tremendous sympathy" for Epstein's victims.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Epstein, 66, killed himself Aug. 11 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.