Toronto FC plays New England in conference play

Toronto FC (10-10-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (10-9-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC visits the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference action.

The Revolution are 4-8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New England is 6-2-0 in one-goal games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Toronto FC is 9-3-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC is 4-1-3 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has nine goals and 10 assists for New England. Gustavo Bou has five goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

Jozy Altidore has 10 goals and four assists for Toronto FC. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 6-1-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Teal Bunbury (injured).

Toronto FC: None listed.