Houston plays Milwaukee after Verlander’s no-hitter

Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (70-66, third in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (15-5, 2.85 ERA) Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.52 ERA)

LINE: Astros -180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a no-hitter by Justin Verlander. Verlander went nine innings, giving up zero runs on with 14 strikeouts against Toronto.

The Brewers are 39-29 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 211 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 42, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Astros are 38-32 in road games. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .350, good for first in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a mark of .412.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 72 extra base hits and is batting .328. Keston Hiura is 8-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 67 extra base hits and has 97 RBIs. Jose Altuve is 14-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Adrian Houser: (hip), Mike Moustakas: (wrist), Keston Hiura: (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Yuli Gurriel: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).