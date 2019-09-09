Phillies host the Braves in division play

Atlanta Braves (89-55, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-68, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (5-5, 5.28 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-4, 3.63 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Philadelphia and Atlanta will play on Monday.

The Phillies are 30-31 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has slugged .428 this season. J.T. Realmuto leads the team with a .501 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Braves are 41-22 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .457, good for second in in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .570 slugging percentage, including 71 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 30 home runs and is batting .254. Realmuto is 10-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Freeman leads the Braves with 115 RBIs and is batting .299. Josh Donaldson is 8-for-28 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 9-1, .255 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Bryce Harper: (hand).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (toe), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (knee).