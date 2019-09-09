Celebrities

Music director at KC Symphony to step down in 2023

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The longtime music director for the Kansas City Symphony will leave his position, but not for a few years.

The symphony on Monday announced that Michael Stern will step down at the end of the 2022-23 season. After that, he will become music director laureate.

A news release from the symphony also notes that Stern's contract has been renewed through the 2022-23 season.

Candidates to replace Stern will guest conduct during the 2021-22 season.

Stern began at the Kansas City Symphony in 2005.

  Comments  