One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million

A conservative television network is suing Rachel Maddow for calling it "paid Russian propaganda."

One America News seeks $10 million in a federal suit filed Monday in San Diego.

The family-owned network is challenging Fox News for conservative viewers.

The suit alleges that Maddow's comments on her July 22 show were retaliation after OAN's president accused Comcast of censorship for refusing to carry the channel. The suit also names MSNBC, its parent and Comcast.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Maddow's comment referenced the fact that an OAN employee also wrote for Sputnik News, which is linked to the Russian government.

OAN says his Sputnik freelance work was unrelated to his OAN duties.

A message seeking comment from MSNBC wasn't immediately returned.

However, the lawsuit includes a letter from an MSNBC lawyer disputing the defamation allegations.