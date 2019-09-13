Atlanta United FC plays Columbus, seeks 5th straight home win

Columbus Crew SC (8-15-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (15-10-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Columbus trying to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Atlanta United FC is 8-6-3 against conference opponents. Atlanta United FC ranks second in the MLS allowing 33 goals.

The Crew are 6-7-6 in conference games. Columbus is 4-9-0 in one-goal games.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has 23 goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Mo Adams has one goal over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Pedro Santos has 10 goals and four assists for Columbus. Gyasi Zardes has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.3 assists, five shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Columbus: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Federico Higuain (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured).